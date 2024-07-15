TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 549 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,811. The company has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.08 and its 200-day moving average is $157.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $165.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

