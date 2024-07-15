TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,181 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,254,000 after purchasing an additional 857,734 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after buying an additional 152,967 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.9 %

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.38. 6,543,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,101. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.