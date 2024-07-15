TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,449 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 91,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 38,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $113.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,684,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $446.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

