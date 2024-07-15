TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,430,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 78,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $116.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,077. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $117.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.43.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

