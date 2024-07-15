TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $514.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $494.02 and its 200 day moving average is $471.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $518.03. The stock has a market cap of $466.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

