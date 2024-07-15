TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Bank of America raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

3M Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MMM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

About 3M



3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

