TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 4,126 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.20. 1,561,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,950. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

