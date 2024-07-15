Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Barclays

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.80.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

