TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TASK. Guggenheim began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on TaskUs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a sell rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.13.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in TaskUs by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in TaskUs by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

