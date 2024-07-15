Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Trading Up 1.3%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.64 and last traded at $92.20. Approximately 24,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 285,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Synaptics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.43.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 9,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

