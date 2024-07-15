Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 413,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,860,000. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.8% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.95. 3,541,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,701. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.56. The company has a market capitalization of $164.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $106.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

