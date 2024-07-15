Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Landstar System at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 22.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 69.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Landstar System by 92.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Up 1.1 %

LSTR traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.56. The company had a trading volume of 259,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,845. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.