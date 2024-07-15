Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 208,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,360,000. CF Industries accounts for 0.8% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 21.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $610,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CF Industries by 15,970.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 159,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 14.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 42,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.