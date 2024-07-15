Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $6.42 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 307.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 379,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.1 %

MNST traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $50.83. 5,274,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,913,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

