Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $10.91 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 459,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,906,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Exelixis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,714,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,152,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after acquiring an additional 492,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,449,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1,651.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,774,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 948.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,150 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,525,730 shares in the company, valued at $31,674,154.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

