Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $8.77 Million Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,312,000 after buying an additional 913,678 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after acquiring an additional 667,034 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,887,000 after acquiring an additional 469,855 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 65.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,278,000 after acquiring an additional 337,430 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average of $147.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

