Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $15.18 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,680 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 148.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Target Trading Up 1.0 %

TGT stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,413. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

