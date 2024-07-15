Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $9.89 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,886,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 338.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.20. 3,512,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $106.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

