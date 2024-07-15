Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EastGroup Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,773,000 after acquiring an additional 368,954 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 756,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,813,000 after acquiring an additional 226,169 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,206.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 147,855 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,679,000 after purchasing an additional 146,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EGP traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $183.45. 349,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $154.75 and a one year high of $188.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.13.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on EGP. Barclays lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.41.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

