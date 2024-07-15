Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 18.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.03. 343,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average of $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.82.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

