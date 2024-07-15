Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 488,722 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 488,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,269,000. Xcel Energy comprises 1.2% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Xcel Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,847,000 after buying an additional 1,472,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,766,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,796,000 after buying an additional 261,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,345,000 after buying an additional 106,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,954,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,643,000 after buying an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,133. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

