Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Eastman Chemical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. The stock had a trading volume of 641,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,110. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average is $93.79.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

