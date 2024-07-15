Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $10.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.98. 631,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,139. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.27. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

