SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Up 3.0 %

SSY opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.41. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.