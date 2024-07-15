SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Up 3.0 %
SSY opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.41. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%.
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
