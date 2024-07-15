Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$75.00 at Evercore

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price cut by Evercore from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLF. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.18.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$68.54 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$61.84 and a twelve month high of C$74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.69. The firm has a market cap of C$39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.13.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.64 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.96 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.3499079 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.31%.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In other news, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. In other news, Director Kevin Strain acquired 12,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.