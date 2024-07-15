Stonebrook Private Inc. Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMRFree Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EMR traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.80. The company has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

