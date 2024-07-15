Stonebrook Private Inc. Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EMR traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.80. The company has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

