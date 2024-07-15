Stonebrook Private Inc. Has $228,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stonebrook Private Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.81. 4,063,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $113.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average is $106.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

