StockNews.com Upgrades Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to “Hold”

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

NYSE:APO opened at $120.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.93. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $122.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 112.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after purchasing an additional 552,893 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 228,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,599,000 after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,497,000 after acquiring an additional 371,721 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

