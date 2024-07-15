StockNews.com Lowers VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of VNET Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $2.70 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get VNET Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VNET Group

VNET Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $2.31 on Friday. VNET Group has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $594.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $262.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.78 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VNET Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,853,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in VNET Group by 1,199.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About VNET Group

(Get Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.