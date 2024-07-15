StockNews.com Lowers Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTW. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $390.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 183.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

