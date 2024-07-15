StockNews.com Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Melius Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $603.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $559.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $503.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $247.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

