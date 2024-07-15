StockNews.com Downgrades Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Kennametal stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Insider Transactions at Kennametal

In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 5,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,275.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Kennametal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kennametal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 6.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

