Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.45.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.76 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $322.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.93 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
