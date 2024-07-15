Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at $405,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at $405,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $175,033.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 627,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,462.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,385 shares of company stock worth $293,902. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.76 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $322.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.93 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Articles

