Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $175.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $160.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,262 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

