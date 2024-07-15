Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $385.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $242.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.22.

SPOT stock opened at $302.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $308.47 and a 200-day moving average of $269.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $129.23 and a 12 month high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $610,040,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,663,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,429,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

