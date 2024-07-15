Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Cut to “Hold” at Baird R W

Baird R W downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $37.25 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.49.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

