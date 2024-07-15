Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

LUV opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 179.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

