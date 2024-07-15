Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a sector underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $115.20 on Friday. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The firm has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $472,430. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 37,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

