SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.28. 15,004,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 46,553,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,632,000 after buying an additional 1,366,271 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after buying an additional 199,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

