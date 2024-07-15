SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Short Interest Update

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLMBP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.00. 2,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.98. SLM has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $80.67.

SLM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $1.9038 dividend. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th.

Institutional Trading of SLM

SLM Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SLM stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM Co. ( NASDAQ:SLMBP Free Report ) by 298.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the period. SLM accounts for about 2.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

