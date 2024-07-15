SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Short Interest Update

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SLM Price Performance
Shares of SLMBP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.00. 2,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.98. SLM has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $80.67.
SLM Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $1.9038 dividend. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th.
SLM Company Profile
SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.
