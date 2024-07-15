SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $160.18

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.18 and last traded at $158.96, with a volume of 34978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SiTime

SiTime Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121,236.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,121,236.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,104 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.