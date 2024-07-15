SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Lowered to $125.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.11.

NYSE SITE opened at $130.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $58,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

