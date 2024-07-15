Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Up 13.0% in June

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900,600 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 11,419,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64,503.0 days.

Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCMF remained flat at C$2.27 on Monday. Sinch AB has a fifty-two week low of C$1.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.39.

Get Sinch AB (publ) alerts:

About Sinch AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinch AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinch AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.