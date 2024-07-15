Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Up 13.0% in June

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900,600 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 11,419,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64,503.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCMF remained flat at C$2.27 on Monday. Sinch AB has a fifty-two week low of C$1.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.39.
