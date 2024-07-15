Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 250,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

