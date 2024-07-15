Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SVM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$5.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.24. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.88 and a 52-week high of C$5.98. The stock has a market cap of C$903.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.82 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.314554 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$85,300.00. In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$66,878.01. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

