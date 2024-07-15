Significant Wealth Partners LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,362. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.36. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $439.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

