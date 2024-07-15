Significant Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.47.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.48. 35,981,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,298,215. The company has a market cap of $291.71 billion, a PE ratio of 267.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

