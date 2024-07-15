Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Up 25.6% in June

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 68,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Up 1.2 %
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.97%.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
