Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Up 25.6% in June

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 68,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Siebert Financial stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,933. The company has a market cap of $69.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.30. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

