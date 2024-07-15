Short Interest in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Drops By 20.1%

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Westlake by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Westlake by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,492,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Westlake by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.65. 600,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. Westlake has a 12-month low of $112.77 and a 12-month high of $162.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Westlake's revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays raised their target price on Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.15.

About Westlake

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

