Short Interest in Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Grows By 50.0%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCND remained flat at $1.44 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. Scientific Industries has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scientific Industries had a negative net margin of 81.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter.

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, bead beaters, microplate mixers, vortex mixers, two large capacity multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

